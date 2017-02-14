Blessing and Lost Arrow will spell, answer Bible questions, shoot a bow and arrow and re-enact a parable from the Bible. Passionate pheasant hunters, they have performed in a variety of venues across the Midwest.

To learn more about the dogs, visit www.rockdove.com.

Their hunting partner, Tom Rakow, founder and executive president of the Christian Deer Hunters Association (www.ChristianDeerHunters.org) will share true hunting stories and photos at the event.

To avoid distractions, no other pets will be allowed at the event. After the presentation, those who attend are welcome to meet the presenters and have pictures taken with the dogs.

