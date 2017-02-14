Search
    Hunting dogs to give presentation at wild game dinner for men, boys

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:34 p.m.
    Tom Rakow and his hunting partners, Blessing and Lost Arrow, will give a presentation Feb. 24 at the wild game feed for men and boys in Pequot Lakes. Submitted Photo

    An English pointer named Blessing and her uncle, Lost Arrow, will treat men and boys to a presentation at the annual wild game feed at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Trailside Center at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church.

    Blessing and Lost Arrow will spell, answer Bible questions, shoot a bow and arrow and re-enact a parable from the Bible. Passionate pheasant hunters, they have performed in a variety of venues across the Midwest.

    To learn more about the dogs, visit www.rockdove.com.

    Their hunting partner, Tom Rakow, founder and executive president of the Christian Deer Hunters Association (www.ChristianDeerHunters.org) will share true hunting stories and photos at the event.

    To avoid distractions, no other pets will be allowed at the event. After the presentation, those who attend are welcome to meet the presenters and have pictures taken with the dogs.

    For more information, contact the church.

