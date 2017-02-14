CRMC to host advance care planning session Feb. 23

Advance care planning is a process that helps people think about, talk about and write down their choices for future health care decisions. While it's not an easy topic to consider, it is important for every adult to have a Health Care Directive - a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow - so wishes are known if a time comes when people cannot speak for themselves.

The training is provided by Honoring Choices Minnesota, which is focused on helping every adult Minnesotan understand advance care planning and works with healthcare providers to ensure they offer assistance to all patients and honor their choices.

Those attending the training will learn how to help people think and talk about advance care planning in a research-based thoughtful manner; learn about why advance care planning is important and how to explain that to others; and become familiar with requirements for health care directives and challenges people face in completing them and ways to get past the challenges.

The training fee will be paid for by CRMC. To register or for more information, visit " target="_blank">www.honoringchoices.org/events/training1.