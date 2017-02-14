Breezy Point women to host social luncheon March 1
The Breezy Point Area Women's Club met Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Hungry Loon restaurant in Pequot Lakes.
Traditionally, due to Minnesota's winter weather, the February and March meetings are reserved for social luncheons with no scheduled programs. The social luncheons are fun and present the opportunity to meet and greet new people. They are an opportunity to learn more about the club and its purpose.
The March meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Lucky's in Pequot Lakes. Guests are welcome. Anyone interested in attending should call Kay on or before Thursday, Feb. 23, at 218-562-4991.