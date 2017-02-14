Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Breezy Point women to host social luncheon March 1

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:10 p.m.

    The Breezy Point Area Women's Club met Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Hungry Loon restaurant in Pequot Lakes.

    Traditionally, due to Minnesota's winter weather, the February and March meetings are reserved for social luncheons with no scheduled programs. The social luncheons are fun and present the opportunity to meet and greet new people. They are an opportunity to learn more about the club and its purpose.

    The March meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Lucky's in Pequot Lakes. Guests are welcome. Anyone interested in attending should call Kay on or before Thursday, Feb. 23, at 218-562-4991.

    Explore related topics:NewsBreezy PointBreezy Point Area Women's ClubHungry LoonLucky's
    Advertisement
    randomness