Kinship Partners Match: Share your heart with a child

Bella recommends Kinship to her friends. She sees it as not only a chance to get out of the house, but it helps her have a better life.

The Kvammes offered her a chance to attend youth group at their church, and Bella's highlights include the retreats and kayaking. The trio enjoys playing cards, and they all agree that their Wednesday fun night usually revolves around eating.

Phil and Val encourage Bella by attending some of her school activities. Bella is interested in music and theater, and Phil and Val are always eager to help her learn her lines.

Phil, Val, and Bella have woven together their lives and love each other's company. Phil urges people to "get off the fence" and experience mentoring a child.

Bella gently adds, "You have to look into your heart to see if you want to do this."

Thank you, Phil and Val, for sharing your hearts with Bella.

Why not start your own friendship journey? For more information about Kinship Partners, call 218-829-4606 or visit www.kinshippartners.org.