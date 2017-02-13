Nisswa Women's Club to hold meeting Feb. 16
The Nisswa Women's Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Woods in Merrifield. Club social time will begin at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon.
JoAnn Weaver, master gardener and author of "Cooking with Herbs," will present the program. Hostesses are Suzanne Sundquist, Candy Barnack, Carol Christofferson, Katy Johnson and RoAnn Schroeder. Carol Campbell will give the inspirational.
For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754. Visit nisswawomensclub.org and "like" the group on Facebook.