Timber Bay to host spaghetti feed fundraiser Feb. 25

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families. The meal includes an ice cream sundae bar.

Silent auction items are goods and services donated by area businesses, as well as handcrafted items.

Timber Bay is a nonprofit Christian organization that works with children in the area. Funds are being raised to send children to Timber Bay camp and for local activities.

For more information, contact Bill Agens at 218-838-7559.