Caregiver consultant available in lakes area

"Today's informal caregivers are confronted with a multitude of complex systems to navigate and decisions to make regarding the care of their loved one," Teresia Mortenson, caregiver coach and licensed social worker with Senior Care Consulting, said in a news release.

"Figuring out the best options can be difficult and frustrating without the expertise of a caregiver consultant who makes recommendations for not only the care recipient, but also ensures the caregiver is addressing their own needs and limitations as a care provider," Mortenson said.

A key concern is keeping families on the job while providing care, and this is now being addressed through the caregiver counseling and coaching services. A consultant assesses the needs of both the care recipient and caregiver to develop a plan that provides support to both. The consultant is available to help the caregiver navigate the complex system of health care, services and programs.

No one will be denied services regardless of availability to pay.

For more information, contact Mortenson at 218-839-2869 or tmortenson.scc@gmail.com.