Nordic Ski Club meeting slated Feb. 18
The Lake Country Nordic Ski Club will hold its annual meeting Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Hiram Ski Trail. Come early in the day to ski and eat lunch at noon. A short meeting will follow lunch, and then attendees will ski again.
This is an open event for all members and the general public. This is a good time to meet other members, skiers and those involved with the club.
Those planning to attend should email lakecountrynordic@gmail.com with their name and number of skiers coming.
Check the group's Facebook page, LCNSC, or website at www.chitwood1.wix.com/lcnskiclub for updates or changes.
Directions to the Hiram Ski Trail: From Hackensack, go north on Highway 371 to Cass County 6 (approximately two miles), turn left on Cass County 6 (Lower Ten Mile Road Northwest) and go approximately six miles. Look for the ski trail and boat access parking lot.