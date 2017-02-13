Nordic Ski Club meeting slated Feb. 18

This is an open event for all members and the general public. This is a good time to meet other members, skiers and those involved with the club.

Those planning to attend should email lakecountrynordic@gmail.com with their name and number of skiers coming.

Check the group's Facebook page, LCNSC, or website at www.chitwood1.wix.com/lcnskiclub for updates or changes.

Directions to the Hiram Ski Trail: From Hackensack, go north on Highway 371 to Cass County 6 (approximately two miles), turn left on Cass County 6 (Lower Ten Mile Road Northwest) and go approximately six miles. Look for the ski trail and boat access parking lot.