Nisswa women to host children's book reading Feb. 18
The Nisswa Women's Club will host a children's book reading at Turtle Town Bookstore in Nisswa as part of the Nisswa Winter Jubilee.
Club member Karen Baloun will read "Paul Bunyan," adapted by Stephen Krensky with illustrations by Craig Orback, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 18. President Jo Quam will draw for one child to receive a copy of the book.
The Nisswa Women's Club is a nonprofit club with 97 years of community service to the Brainerd lakes area through charitable donations and scholarships to local high school seniors and non-traditional women students at Central Lakes College. For more club information, visit nisswawomensclub.org and "like" the club on Facebook.