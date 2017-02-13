Search
    Man dies in snowmobile crash in Minnesota's Clearwater County

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:39 a.m.

    BAGLEY, Minn.—A 59-year-old Mahnomen man was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday in Clearwater County.

    The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, about an accident along McKenzie Lake Road in southern Clearwater County. When deputies arrived, they found Daniel John Stock, 59, of Mahnomen, dead at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

    The accident remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office. The Bagley Fire Department, the White Earth Police Department, the White Earth Conservation Department, and Bagley Sanford Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

