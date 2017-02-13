Sgt. Brandon Silgjord of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Costa reportedly had his bags packed for his weekend drill duty but never showed.

The Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night that Costa's body was found along with his vehicle at about 7 p.m. on a rural road north of Duluth.

The cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff's Office reported.