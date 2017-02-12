Backus brothers give HUGS to needy

"We got our inspiration from my mom's friend because when she was younger she was taken out of her home a lot due to bad circumstances," Cole said.

Thinking of children being displaced because of legal issues or tragedies like fire, the brothers started requesting donations from their local community, starting with their congregation at Pine Mountain Gospel Church in Backus and moving on to families at their school, Foothills Christian Academy in Backus.

"They have been taken out of their homes and have nothing left," Zack said. "We thought it would be nice to give them something to have."

At first, their mother helped them set a goal of 20 backpacks with a blanket, stuffed animal, coloring book, craft activities, toiletries, perishable snacks and other basics. Donations made them change their minds.

"When we first started out we were just doing it for a school project," Cole said. "Then it became a mission for us. Our mom was a big part of helping us get ready. She helped us contact people like the first responders. We bought a lot of things, but most of the things were from the Pine River and Backus community, which donated a lot of stuff."

"Our original idea for backpacks was we were thinking about 50, but our mom talked us into going down to 20. Then there were 48 backpacks donated in total," Zack said. "We were close to 50 and donations kept coming. There were just a bunch of donations. We had three bags extra and it was amazing. We got a bunch of stuff from local businesses."

After the donations came in, the whole family helped to pack everything into the 48 backpacks and prepare to donate them.

They called it "Operation H.U.G.S." with the abbreviation standing for Hope, Understanding, Grace and Shelter. The first 15 H.U.G.S. backpacks went to the Backus First Responders in October with another 28 going to Cass County Health, Human and Veterans Services. Five other bags were given directly to children in need.

In addition to businesses, Cole wrote to his favorite author who helped him during hard times, and she sent five autographed books for the program.

The impact of H.U.G.S. has been unexpected. Not only have the backpacks affected the intended children, it has grown.

"We heard the Walker Christian students are doing this too and they will be giving it to some local places to help kids," Zack said.

The program is very personal to the brothers, and they look back on it as a success to build on.

"I think we might do this again, maybe in the summer or maybe something else," Cole said.

"For me, it makes me feel happy to show me the grace and kindness God shows for everyone. If you pray, he provides and helps you through everything," Zack said.

Operation H.U.G.S. is not the only charity Zack and Cole have helped. They have also given comfort bags to chemotherapy patients and helped sort books for a library.

Carrie McAllister, the boys' mother, said they were inspired by Psalm 91:4: "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge."