It is easy to complain about unfair business practices, your neighbor's dog or "kids today." My question to them is, "So, what are you going to do about it?" The usual response is, "There's nothing we can do."

Yes, there always is an avenue to register your complaint or steps you can take to resolve the issue. If it matters enough to you, you will find a way to deal with the issue. If you just want to complain, then no action results in no change.

Start with baby steps. Break down the problem in detail. List how it affects your life. Do a little strategic thinking and develop a plan of action. Like they say, "The only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time."

You need to be passionate about keeping the end result you want in view. Notice what works and what doesn't, and change plans accordingly.

This process is exactly what the Pine River-Backus Family Center goes through when new needs are brought to our attention. We care about building strong families and strengthening our communities. Becoming involved as a volunteer or as a board member will give you the opportunity to make a difference.

Psst ... I have to share a secret. Volunteering includes a gift of personal satisfaction.

We are so thankful for our supporters who understand the needs of our family center and support our mission. Please pass the good word on and support us with your donation to P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. You can call us at 587-4292. Stop by 245 Barclay Ave. in Pine River for cup of joe.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.