    Backus: Mayor donates to city

    By Travis Grimler on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:34 p.m.
    After receiving payment for his work to clear debris from the city of Backus following the July 12 storm, Backus Mayor Kurt Sawyer donated the $1,500 back to the city.

    Reimbursement, in part, came from Minnesota Emergency Management.

    In other business Monday, Feb. 6, the Backus City Council:

    • Agreed to hire a new firefighter.

    • Approved 2017 fire contracts with no change.

    • Agreed to buy radios for the fire department and first response at a greatly reduced cost.

    • Decided to seek additional quotes for well inspection.

