Backus: Mayor donates to city
After receiving payment for his work to clear debris from the city of Backus following the July 12 storm, Backus Mayor Kurt Sawyer donated the $1,500 back to the city.
Reimbursement, in part, came from Minnesota Emergency Management.
In other business Monday, Feb. 6, the Backus City Council:
• Agreed to hire a new firefighter.
• Approved 2017 fire contracts with no change.
• Agreed to buy radios for the fire department and first response at a greatly reduced cost.
• Decided to seek additional quotes for well inspection.