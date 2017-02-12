Six arrested after fatal shooting at Twin Cities hotel
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Six adults have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn Center hotel on Saturday night.
Police were called to the Quality Inn Hotel at 1600 James Circle N. at 8:45 p.m. to find an adult female victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A subsequent investigation led to the arrests. This was not a random crime, police said.
The investigation continues, but no additional suspects are being sought.