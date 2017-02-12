Faith column: What if tomorrow never comes?

Their first flight departed around 6 p.m. and landed in L.A. a few hours later. Their trip over the Pacific Ocean began at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and ended on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Considering the change in time zones and time of flight, they basically lost Friday. Tomorrow never came; it simply got skipped.

What if tomorrow never comes? How do we adjust when our dreams vanish in the night? How do we maintain hope for another tomorrow?

In 2 Corinthians 5:1-10, the Apostle Paul is describing a tension that exists within every believer. He states it this way in Philippians 1:23: "I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far."

I believe we find our peace and assurance in the provision of His grace. This provision is expressed in several ways.

First, there is His provision for the day. Our earthly tent is only temporary. Our earthly life is but a vapor in comparison to eternity. Yet we are commanded to care for our bodies as stewards.

In 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, we are asked, "Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies."

There is provision for the day, but the righteous steward is instructed to invest God's provision for its optimal use. God established a wonderful pattern in Exodus chapter 16 when He provided manna each morning and quail in the evening along with water from the rock. Jesus reinforced this principle in Matthew chapter 6 when He reminded his disciples not to worry but to trust God for each day's needs.

We can and must rely on His provision for the day.

Yet Scripture also instructs us to plant and harvest, activities that require forethought, focus and fortitude. This I would frame as His provision for the season. Jeremiah reminds us that God's compassions are new every morning. Yet our lives are marked by seasons; seasons of plenty and season of want.

Sometimes we are compelled to live with less. This might be due to personal hardship or because God has personally challenged us to direct a larger portion of provision to the needs of others.

Consider the season the people of Israel endured as they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years. We tend to focus on the purging of the unfaithful spies as the cause for delay. But Scripture also provides another insight we often overlook. It's found in Exodus 13:17-18.

Listen to these words, "When Pharaoh let the people go, God did not lead them on the road through the Philistine country, though that was shorter. For God said, 'If they face war, they might change their minds and return to Egypt.' So God led the people around by the desert road toward the Red Sea."

His provision for the season includes times of pruning and times of plenty. But God always provides. In Deuteronomy 8:4, we are reminded that their clothes didn't wear out and their feet didn't swell during the 40 years in the desert. We can and must rely on His provision for the season.

But there is an overarching provision. Above all else we must embrace His provision for the journey.

2 Corinthians 5:1 Paul writes, "Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built with human hands."

The word that catches my attention is "if." "If" the earthly tent we live in is destroyed. What is the probability of our bodies wearing out? The end game is obvious - death is inevitable.

But where is our focus? Some are driven to get the most out of this life. Some others seem focused on simply enduring this life as they long for eternity.

I would like to suggest that we should live in the light of eternity, yet truly embrace the journey of this life. We do groan; there are burdens; it is a life filled with challenges.

But what if tomorrow never comes?

Allow me to close with some suggestions for this journey.

First, view the daily challenges through the lens of eternity. Face it, sometimes we get tipped over by things we won't remember in six months.

Second, accept the challenges of each season as a part of the refining process. Our journey through life's hills and valleys gives us voice in our circle of care.

Allow me to expand on that though a moment. What is your circle of care? It represents the ones who are in close enough proximity to either extend care to you or receive care from you. How often do we wear ourselves out attempting to impress people who have no intention of attending our funeral?

And finally, look for God's fingerprints in the events and experiences of each day. He has left us a deposit, the person of the Holy Spirit residing in every believer. Tomorrow may be spent on this earth, and it may be spent in glory.

"Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal."