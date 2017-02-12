Pine River Dental Arts 'Gives Kids a Smile'

In the Pine River office, owner Jaime Preble estimated 50 children were scheduled ahead of the event, making for a busy day in the office Friday, Feb. 3.

"We have four hygienists running full columns to see children," Preble said that morning, before patients arrived. "Then we have some kids scheduled with doctors for operative. I'll be doing exams all day and we'll kind of book kids in for work as needed."

Care during the event ranged from cleanings and fillings to crowns and nerve treatments. Dentists handled almost anything that didn't require unconsciousness, unless it included extraction of permanent teeth.

"From a general dentist standpoint, as a pediatric dentist it will be more about if we can manage behaviors in the office," said general dentist Feliciano Salgado. "If children have so much work they need an O.R. setting, then that is where we would refer them - to the pediatric office to handle more complex cases."

"If they are 3 and have a mouth full of cavities, we probably won't be able to handle that awake," said pediatric dentist Michael Steinmetz. "They would probably have to go to sleep to get that done."

Ahead of the event, the dental arts office sent a notice through Pine River-Backus School to reach the target audience, especially the underserved. There is a significant portion of children who have had no dental care at all.

"About half of kids in this country have not seen a dentist," Steinmetz said. "About 30 percent of 2 to 5-year-olds have cavities. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, because of that, recommends that kids come in by the age of 1 for a dental examination. It's more about education and prevention. That's the focus of that first appointment. We've seen kids go to the operating room at 15 months. The possibility is there, so we recommend kids come in. Age 1 is the target age."

"It seems to be common that 3 is a good age for the first dental visit among some pediatricians and some community recommendations," Preble said. "I agree. I would love to see kids at age 1. Not that we are doing much, but it is about talking to the parents about nutrition, bottles, sippy cups, habits and also getting a child used to just coming in for what we call 'happy visits' so when it comes to the real stuff, they aren't so afraid."

Randy Olson, of Pine River, brought his grandchildren to the office for dental work during the event. His grandson, Braydon Lane, was the first customer of the day, though six others were immediately brought to other rooms for simultaneous care.

"I like it. It's a good deal," Olson said. "It's important just to make sure their teeth are taken care of. It's good. In dentistry they can find other problems too sometimes. It's a good thing."

Preble said the results and experiences this year will serve as a learning opportunity for next year, when Pine River Dental Arts participates again in the Give Kids a Smile event.

"I think it's going to go great, but I think we will also learn a few things and make changes necessary for next year," Preble said.