Facebook is topic of Pequot Lakes class
Carver Wahlstrom, Pequot Lakes High School information technology specialist, will lead a Community Education session about Facebook from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the high school.
Cost is $10.
Learn how to create and update your account, send and receive messages, notifications, video messaging and searching and adding friends. Bring your own device if you have it. Students will have one-on-one instruction.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.