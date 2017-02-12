Dental care important for children

Oral diseases, including cavities, are nearly 100 percent preventable, yet they are extremely common, affecting children all across Minnesota every day.

"Fortunately there are many ways to help prevent oral diseases and many of them start with things you can do in your own home," said Stacy Patnode, public health nurse with Crow Wing County Community Services and the Child and Teen Check-up Outreach program.

• Children should brush their teeth or if too young to brush effectively themselves, have their teeth brushed for them, at least twice a day.

• Ensure your child is using toothpaste that contains fluoride, if they are old enough to rinse and spit. Also consider fluoride rinses, especially if your water is not treated with fluoride (most homes within city limits have treated water).

• Have children floss at least once a day. This is an important habit for children to start at an early age, especially once their teeth start to touch together.

• Provide your child with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and offer less sugar sweetened beverages and foods to help prevent tooth decay, gum disease and cancer.

"In addition to keeping teeth healthy while at home, bringing your child in to see a dentist at least once a year starting at 12 months of age is extremely important in preventing tooth decay and identifying dental diseases. The earlier these problems are caught, usually the less painful and expensive they are to treat," Patnode said. "Dentists are also able to place dental sealants on children's permanent molar teeth to prevent future cavities.

"Finding dental care can sometimes be a challenge for some families, especially those who have financial concerns or who are on medical assistance. Fortunately we have dental providers that host special events each year in our community that allows these families to have access to dental care services," Patnode said.

Visit www.ChildandTeenCheckups.com for a list of dentists in Crow Wing County who accept Medical Assistance.