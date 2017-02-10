Nisswa: City considers how to replace city clerk

The council met Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss its options, and is expected to take action at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, regarding an interim clerk and how best to fill the position. Hemish's last day is Friday, March 2.

The city reached out to David Drown Associates, a firm that has helped other area cities search for city clerks or administrators, and Springsted, the city's financial adviser. The council asked Hemish to also check with the League of Minnesota Cities for suggestions.

Springsted representatives hadn't responded as of Feb. 7. Gary Weiers, with David Drown Associates, attended the Feb. 7 meeting to share information and agreed to submit a proposal by Thursday, Feb. 9, outlining how the firm could help the city and estimated costs.

Weiers helped Pequot Lakes a couple of years ago when its city clerk retired by facilitating a process where that city ultimately hired a city administrator/clerk. Weiers also is currently helping Baxter to find a city administrator.

David Drown Associates has a contract with the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples, and because Nisswa is an NJPA member, that organization would pay part of the city's costs to use David Drown Associates to help in its search, including up to $7,500 for a city clerk or administrator search.

Also, NJPA would pay half of the $60 per hour cost for an interim clerk that David Drown Associates could supply. Weiers said Scott Saehr, former Pierz city administrator, worked as interim clerk/treasurer in Motley, and he has indicated he would be willing to help Nisswa.

Weiers said he also could help Nisswa determine if it wanted to hire another city clerk, a city administrator or a combination administrator/clerk.

Weiers' proposal is to include information on Saehr, information about a potential executive search to fill the position, and an organizational study to address hiring a clerk vs. an administrator, including potential costs. The proposal will include a timeline, and Weiers said it could be a four-month process to hire someone.

If the city hires David Drown Associates, Weiers said he would return to Nisswa for two days in late February to meet with council members, leadership staff, key contractors like the city attorney, and Hemish.

The council hasn't decided what the city clerk position will look like.

"As I pondered it, we are starting the process to replace the city clerk, and I think that as we've talked about as we started, it's going to be wise to evaluate the needs of the city, needs of the council, needs of staff, to see which job description is going to be the ultimate direction the city wants to go," Mayor Fred Heidmann said.

Finding an interim person is the top priority, Heidmann said, along with starting the process of establishing the job description and then finding someone to fill it.

Hemish said the council should make sure city staff is included fully in conversations going forward and not left in the dark. The city had that issue several years ago and it was not good, she said.

"We want this to be a team effort to move forward," Hemish said, noting she firmly believed hiring David Drown Associates was the way to go because other communities have said that firm knows what it is doing and because of the cost savings with the NJPA.

She also said the council must act fast because city hall will be down two positions - the city clerk and the park and recreation director.

The city's park and recreation director resigned earlier this month. The council is in the process of reviewing applications for that position.

Heidmann encouraged city staff to share ideas and concerns.

"Every question you have, concern you have should be put in an email and gotten to the clerk's office to be distributed to council so they continue to make good choices," he said. "As staff you know how things have operated and you know what you like and don't like."

The council can use staff input to make the best decision for the city, Heidmann added.

"Change is fear, and fear can create a lot of confusion, frustration," he said, reiterating that staff get their questions on paper and to council members.