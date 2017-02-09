Police Blotter - Feb. 10, 2017

Report on Jan. 30 at 4:35 p.m. of a deer/vehicle crash on County Road 1 in Emily.

Report on Jan. 31 at 4:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 16 and Timber Lane in Pequot Lakes.

DWI: Report on Feb. 3 at 11:33 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

FIRE: Report on Feb. 2 at 11:45 a.m. of smoke coming from a boiler in a house on Shelstad Lane in Merrifield.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

COUNTERFEIT: Report on Feb. 5 at 8:12 p.m. of a male arrested counterfeit, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needle on Veterans Street in Jenkins.

CRASH: Report on Feb. 3 at 3:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on North Oak Street.

THEFTS: Report on Jan. 31 at 3:12 p.m. of a theft and damage to property on Olson Street.

Report on Feb. 3 at 10:17 a.m. of a theft from a locker room on Olson Street.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 4 at 12:43 a.m. of a passenger arrested for second-degree drug sales and third-degree possession on State Highway 371 and Butler Street.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 30 at 8:36 a.m. of a property damage crash, where a garbage truck struck two parked cars, on North Lakeview Drive.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Feb. 2 at 1:05 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on County Road 11.

Nisswa Police Department

FIRE: Report on Feb. 3 at 1:31 p.m. of a fire on Nokomis Avenue.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 30 at 5:20 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 1 at 1:17 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.