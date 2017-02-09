Police Blotter - Feb. 10, 2017
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 4 at 6:49 p.m. of a personal injury snowmobile crash near Moonlite Bay in Crosslake. The snowmobiler was found on the ice about 25 feet from his crashed snowmobile. Subject was unconscious and transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center emergency room by North Ambulance with serious injuries.
Report on Jan. 30 at 4:35 p.m. of a deer/vehicle crash on County Road 1 in Emily.
Report on Jan. 31 at 4:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 16 and Timber Lane in Pequot Lakes.
DWI: Report on Feb. 3 at 11:33 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 3 in Merrifield.
FIRE: Report on Feb. 2 at 11:45 a.m. of smoke coming from a boiler in a house on Shelstad Lane in Merrifield.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
COUNTERFEIT: Report on Feb. 5 at 8:12 p.m. of a male arrested counterfeit, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needle on Veterans Street in Jenkins.
CRASH: Report on Feb. 3 at 3:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on North Oak Street.
THEFTS: Report on Jan. 31 at 3:12 p.m. of a theft and damage to property on Olson Street.
Report on Feb. 3 at 10:17 a.m. of a theft from a locker room on Olson Street.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 4 at 12:43 a.m. of a passenger arrested for second-degree drug sales and third-degree possession on State Highway 371 and Butler Street.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASH: Report on Jan. 30 at 8:36 a.m. of a property damage crash, where a garbage truck struck two parked cars, on North Lakeview Drive.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Feb. 2 at 1:05 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on County Road 11.
Nisswa Police Department
FIRE: Report on Feb. 3 at 1:31 p.m. of a fire on Nokomis Avenue.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 30 at 5:20 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.
Cass County Sheriff's Department
CRASH: Report on Feb. 1 at 1:17 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.