Reminders: Feb. 9, 2017

Author at PL Library

Twin Cities author Lisa Sellman will sign copies of her books, "The Legend of the Wolves of Gunflint Lake" and "The First Dream Catcher," as well as have dream catcher kits at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Pequot Lakes Library.

Bartella benefit in Nisswa

A benefit for Shelley Bartella, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nisswa American Legion.

A spaghetti dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. for $10 (cash only). There will be silent auctions and raffles. A donation account for Bartella is set up at US Bank.

Church dinner

Pine River United Methodist Church will host a Valentine's ham dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Cost is $9 for adults and free for kids ages 6 and under.