PLHS graduate wins newspaper contest awards
Sarah Rudlang, Pine River, a Pequot Lakes High School graduate, received four Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest awards Jan. 26 at the association's annual convention in Bloomington.
Rudlang won the following awards for her work for the University Chronicle, St. Cloud State University's newspaper: first place, local breaking news coverage; second place, best use of multimedia; third place, human interest story; and third place, best use of multimedia.