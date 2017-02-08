Dayton appoints Hermerding as district court judge

Hermerding will be chambered in Aitkin.

"Mr. David F. Hermerding has dedicated his career to pursuing justice for Minnesotans as a public attorney and in private practice," Dayton said in a news release. "I am pleased to appoint Mr. Hermerding to serve as district court judge in Minnesota's ninth district and wish him well as he takes on this important new role."

Hermerding is the chief deputy Crow Wing County attorney, where he prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor drug cases. He was previously an assistant Crow Wing County attorney, a managing and staff attorney in the Ninth Judicial District Public Defender's Office, a partner at Mitchell & Hermerding, and an associate at Ryan, Ruttger & Drake and Erickson law offices. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John's University and his Juris Doctor degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Hermerding is the past president of the Aitkin-Crow Wing County Bar Association and is also a member of the Mercy Task Force and the Violent Crimes Coordinating Council.

Minnesota's Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.