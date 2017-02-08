Heartland Poets to meet Friday in Brainerd
Heartland Poets, an area chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.
Monthly meetings open with a poetry reading by those present. During the business portion of the meeting, members and colleagues will discuss upcoming literary events and opportunities for poets. Poets will review their poems-in-progress with copies of present work for discussion and comments.
Newcomers are always welcome. This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Interested in submitting to poetry contests? Visit www.nfsps.org for more details.