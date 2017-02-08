CRMC restricts visitors because of flu

Visitors under age 16 are being limited to compassionate care visits only, on case-by-case basis. CRMC is also asking people not to visit patients if they have flu-like symptoms or have been around someone in the past seven days with fever, muscle aches or extreme fatigue, congestion, cough, sore throat or chills.

Visitors should cover coughs and sneezes with tissues. Staff may request that a protective mask be worn. Those visiting are also encouraged to limit visitation to one room and wash or clean their hands before and after entering patient rooms. Easy access to sinks and waterless hand sanitizer are available throughout the facility.

People can still get a flu shot at CRMC. Call 218-545-7000 for an appointment. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination and protection lasts throughout the flu season.

Additional flu information is available from the Minnesota Department of Health at " target="_blank">www.health.state.mn.us/divs/idepc/diseases/flu/basics/flufacts.pdf.