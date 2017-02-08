Browser column: February filled with library events

Chances are good that I will be taking a short vacation at my country home. I look forward to that.

February is also "I Love to Read" month. Very fitting for myself, since I live at a library. It is also the second month of our adult reading program. Do you have your signup sheet yet? Fifteen books and you get a great mug.

During Valentine's week we have a special feature at our library. We are calling it "Blind Date with a Book." We have several books wrapped in red, which we will be checking out to you. You will have no idea what is in this package until you open it at home. Read the book and return it with a review. Rate your date with a book! How fun is that? I love surprises.

I hope you find this chilly month filled with good reading and good friends.

Browser, the library cat