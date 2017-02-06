Telehealth appointments available through Essentia Health

Telehealth uses technology, including video conferencing and online media communications, to support long-distance health care. With high resolution cameras, microphones and a secure network connection, the registered dietitian and patient can talk with each other as if they're in the same room.

This technology allows patients to get care in their communities and avoid lengthy trips to out-of-town specialists.

Individuals are encouraged to check with their insurance plan to ensure it provides coverage for registered dietitian services. If so, telehealth services are covered just like an office visit.

A referral is required from a primary care provider. Once the referral is given, call 218-828-2880 for an appointment at a nearby clinic.