Crosslake: Council, P&Z commission discuss ordinances

Ordinances pertaining to accessory structures, controlled access lots and campers were discussed.

Accessory structures ordinance

Planning and zoning chairman Aaron Herzog said the accessory structures ordinance has been changed several times in the last few years, so now he would like to put more thought into it to avoid frequent changes.

Quantity, size and appearance of accessory structures were the main issues discussed. As the ordinance currently stands, landowners with lots of two acres or less can build accessory structures up to 1,200 square feet with the height not exceeding 25 feet. An owner can also build more than one structure of that size and fill up to 25 percent of the lot with accessory buildings.

There are, however, no architectural standards in place, which Herzog said he wanted.

"We'd like to look at something and talk and have staff work out something so that we don't end up with a pink pole barn sitting on a lot where the entire lake can see it," Herzog said.

While the group decided architectural standards would be hard to set and enforce due to subjectivity, further discussion on the quantity and size of accessory structures ensued.

Council member Dave Nevin suggested changing the ordinance to say accessory buildings may not exceed the height of the lot's main building and must have the same siding as the main building. He said other current regulations would remain in place.

It was explained that a resident recently asked to build a 1,550-square-foot accessory structure on his 2-acre lot. The commission granted the resident a variance because it did not want to see multiple 1,200-square-foot structures instead.

Nevin applauded the commission's decision because he said the intent of the ordinance is to not have cluttered lake lots with multiple structures.

Herzog's remaining question, then, is whether the city should have individual size regulations for accessory buildings on lots between half an acre and an acre and a half in size. He added that he would like a restriction on the number of buildings per lot as well.

Council members Gary Heacox and Dave Schrupp said they don't think the ordinance needs to change because there have been so few issues with it in the past year.

Another suggestion was to set a specific percentage of area on the lot, such as 3 percent, that accessory buildings may not exceed.

Ultimately, the planning and zoning commission decided to take another close look at the ordinance and bring potential changes back to the council at a later date.

Controlled access lots

Next, the planning and zoning commission brought up the controlled access lot ordinance, with the main question being whether lakefront property owners should be allowed to grant permanent easements for water access to those who don't live on the water.

The council agreed such easements should not be allowed, and Herzog said the commission would make the appropriate changes to the ordinance and bring it back to the council.

Camper ordinance

Under the current ordinance, landowners who have a primary dwelling on their property are allowed to have two campers, two tents, or a camper and a tent on their lot for 14 days of the year. Campers and tents are not allowed on lots without primary dwellings unless the landowner has a permit to build a house.

The issue that arose from this ordinance is that residents with undeveloped land used for hunting have asked for permission to set up a camper on their land while hunting, but that is currently prohibited.

Planning and zoning commission member Mark Wessels suggested changing the ordinance to allow for this but setting regulations that the camper or tent must be a certain distance from the property line.

"We could require them to have a 200-foot setback from the lot lines. Nobody's even going to see that camper back in there," Wessels said. "How many people do you know, their first visit to Crosslake was in a camper? A lot of people come up here to camp. And some people come up here to buy hunting land and go hunting."

The council liked Wessels' suggestion, so the planning commission decided to make those changes to the ordinance for the council's review.

Commission and council members all agreed that the format of the joint meeting works well and improves communication between the groups. Another joint meeting has not yet been scheduled, but the groups decided to hold one about once every six months.