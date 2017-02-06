Lakewood OB department sees record year

This number is up from the previous record of 468. Along with this record, the OB department earned high procedural records in 2016 as well.

Lakewood's OB department ranked in the 99th percentile statewide in a national healthcare patient satisfaction survey conducted by Press Ganey. Other high scores include a 23 percent C-section rate, which is lower than the national average of 32 percent. Lakewood also had 23 successful Vaginal Birth after Cesarean attempts.