Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Benefit slated Feb. 11 for Bartella

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.

    A benefit for Shelley Bartella, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nisswa American Legion.

    A spaghetti dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. for $10 (cash only).

    There will be silent auctions and raffles. Prizes include a 20g Mossberg semi-auto shotgun, Springfield XDS 9mm pistol, a Jiffy Pro 4 propane ice auger, guided fishing trips, Wild tickets and more.

    A donation account for Bartella is set up at US Bank.

    For more information, email nicholeheinen@hotmail.com.

    Explore related topics:NewsShelley BartellaBreast cancerBenefitsilent auctionRaffleDonationNisswa LegionUS Bank
    Advertisement
    randomness