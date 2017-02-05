Benefit slated Feb. 11 for Bartella
A benefit for Shelley Bartella, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nisswa American Legion.
A spaghetti dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. for $10 (cash only).
There will be silent auctions and raffles. Prizes include a 20g Mossberg semi-auto shotgun, Springfield XDS 9mm pistol, a Jiffy Pro 4 propane ice auger, guided fishing trips, Wild tickets and more.
A donation account for Bartella is set up at US Bank.
For more information, email nicholeheinen@hotmail.com.