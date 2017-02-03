Police Blotter-Feb. 2, 2017

Report on Jan. 26 at 11:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

THEFTS: Report on Jan. 25 at 12:01 p.m. of the theft of an ice auger on Schaller Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 28 at 12:03 p.m. of the theft of a portable fish house on Forest Knolls Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 29 at 11:36 a.m. of a theft from a vehicle on Gull Lake in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

THEFTS: Report on Jan. 26 at 12:50 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. of a theft on First Street in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 27 at 1:37 p.m. of a theft on First Street in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 29 at 10:11 a.m. of a gas drive off on First Street in Pequot Lakes.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 22 at 12:03 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI and fifth-degree drug possession and passenger arrest for fifth-degree drug possession on State Highway 371 and Veterans Street in Jenkins.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 23 at 7:23 a.m. of a property damage deer/vehicle crash on County Road 11 and Ouray Drive in Breezy Point.

Report on Jan. 24 at 3:51 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4 in Breezy Point.

Report on Jan. 27 at 5:35 p.m. of a property damage deer/vehicle crash on County Road 11 and Pueblo Circle in Breezy Point.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 25 at 5:23 p.m. of a property damage deer/vehicle crash on County Road 18 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Jan. 29 at 7:33 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Dell Drive in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 29 at 2:57 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive in Nisswa.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 24 at 1:40 p.m. of a crash with injuries on State Highway 371 and 16th Avenue in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on Jan. 24 at 12:58 p.m. of a fire on First Street in Pine River.

Report on Jan. 27 at 5:21 p.m. of a fire on First Street in Pine River.