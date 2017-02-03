Crow Wing County shares highway construction summary

All 24 of these projects were constructed between April and October of 2016.

The estimated cost for all the projects was anticipated to be approximately $9.5 million. Due to lower fuel and petroleum related costs, the actual final costs of these projects was $7.8 million. Of this amount, the funding sources utilized were:

• State gas tax: $4.25 million.

• Property tax levy: $400,000.

• Federal funds: $400,000.

• Local option sales tax: $800,000.

• Unorganized Territory property tax: $450,000.

• Grant and cost shares: $1.5 million.

The 2016 program included 15 resurfacing projects, one reconstruction, two bridge replacements, three safety/erosion control improvements, two pavement marking projects and one preventative maintenance surfacing project.

Visit the county's website at www.crowwing.us or call the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for more information on the projects listed.