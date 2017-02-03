Looking Back - Feb. 2, 2017

(Photo) Sno-Daze were held at Pequot Lakes School recently with the week-long activity culminating with the the coronation of Debi Palmer as queen and Steve Kennedy as king.

30 years ago, Feb. 5, 1987

A substantial reward has been offered by Breezy Point Resort for information regarding the recent thefts of three snowmobiles.

(Headline) Thin ice fatalities climb in Minnesota

(Headline) The Challenger Explosion - one year later: Tragedy lingers in minds of students

20 years ago, Feb. 6, 1997

(Headline) Ossawinnamakee study shows 83 percent of homes have septic system problems

(Photo) On Jan. 21, Pequot Lakes sixth-grader Anthony Craig became the 10,000th student to participate in Ski Gull's "Learn to Ski Program." His reward: a free lifetime lift pass to ski at the Gull Lake facility.

10 years ago, Feb. 1, 2007

(Headline) Three in critical condition after one-car accident on County Road 4

(Headline) Revolution dance team wins Northern Lights Conference title; jazz team is undefeated

High school wrestling has been suspended across the state due to a widespread outbreak of a skin infection.

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer