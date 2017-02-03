MnDOT asks drivers to be cautious around plows

"Crashes typically happen because of inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow or motorists driving too fast for conditions," said Steve Lund, state maintenance engineer. "Our snowplow drivers are well-trained to drive their plows, but motorists should be patient and stay back from the plow. Snowplows travel much slower than the posted speeds because it is most effective for clearing roads."

Lund said visibility behind snowplows is restricted for the operators, so they must rely on mirrors to see to the rear and side of the truck.

"So the safest place you can be is well behind the snowplow and away from the snow cloud it creates," Lund said.

Last year, Minnesota saw 48 crashes involving vehicles and snowplows.

Minnesota law requires drivers to turn on their headlights when it's snowing or at any other time when weather conditions impair visibility.

The following are recommendations for safe driving around snowplows:

• Stay at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, and don't drive into a snow cloud.

• Stay alert of snowplows that turn or exit frequently with little warning. They may also travel over center lines to further improve road conditions.

• Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

• Turn on headlights and wear a seatbelt.

• Turn off cruise control.

• Be patient and remember snow plows work to improve road conditions.

• Don't drive distracted.

Drivers can check road conditions at 511mn.org.