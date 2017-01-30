Local students earn degrees from St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (January 30, 2017) - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 823 students during fall semester 2016. Commencement ceremonies took place Friday, December 16, 2016.
Area students graduating included:
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONOR (if listed)
Baxter
- Eric Bjorklund, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
- Jennifer Castle, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
- Pamala Clontz, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
- Jolene Fitch, Master of Science, Rehabilitation and Addiction Counseling
- Mary Jo Hangge, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Bowlus
- Kendall Dehmer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
- Alexander Lindenman, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Interdepartmental
- Alexander Lindenman, Certificate, Professional Selling Specialization
- Danielle Yourczek, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
Brainerd
- Tammy Exum, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
- Dawn Fimon, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Dependency
- Dawn Fimon, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology
- Brittany Fyock, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies, Magna Cum Laude
- Lindsay Heyn, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude
Browerville
- Tyler Becker, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology
- Justin Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
Burtrum
- Kimberly DeZurik, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude
Cushing
- Robert Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Supplementary, Summa Cum Laude
- Robert Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre, Summa Cum Laude
Fort Ripley
- Randall Oldenburg, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude
Grey Eagle
- Harley Cook, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude
- Brett Hinman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
Hillman
- Jasmine Kruschek, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude
Little Falls
- Stephanie Brill, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
- Laura Donahue, Graduate Certificate, Geographic Information Science
- Robert Geisenhof, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Summa Cum Laude
- Holly Leisenheimer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
- Jocelynn Moran, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Magna Cum Laude
- Heather Pfannenstein, Master of Science, Educational Administration and Leadership
- Luke Turner, Bachelor of Science, Management
Long Prairie
- Paul Chan, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
- Laura Geisenhof, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Summa Cum Laude
Motley
- Jennifer Paananen, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Community Psychology, Cum Laude
Pierz
- McKenzie Janson, Bachelor of Science, Communication Arts and Literature
- Brian Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Business Economics
- Nora Poster, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Cum Laude
Pillager
- Jennifer Crimmins, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
- Jennifer Fundine, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Royalton
- Jeremy Grittner, Bachelor of Science, Real EMN
- Carrie Norberg, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude
- Erika Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Staples
- Elizabeth Capistrant, Graduate Certificate, Learning Disabilities
Swanville
- Katlin Kruzel, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude