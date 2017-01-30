Search
    Local students earn degrees from St. Cloud State University

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:38 p.m.

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. (January 30, 2017) - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 823 students during fall semester 2016. Commencement ceremonies took place Friday, December 16, 2016.

    Area students graduating included:

    HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONOR (if listed)

    Baxter

    • Eric Bjorklund, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
    • Jennifer Castle, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
    • Pamala Clontz, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
    • Jolene Fitch, Master of Science, Rehabilitation and Addiction Counseling
    • Mary Jo Hangge, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude

    Bowlus

    • Kendall Dehmer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
    • Alexander Lindenman, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Interdepartmental
    • Alexander Lindenman, Certificate, Professional Selling Specialization
    • Danielle Yourczek, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies

    Brainerd

    • Tammy Exum, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
    • Dawn Fimon, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Dependency
    • Dawn Fimon, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology
    • Brittany Fyock, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies, Magna Cum Laude
    • Lindsay Heyn, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude

    Browerville

    • Tyler Becker, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology
    • Justin Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry

    Burtrum

    • Kimberly DeZurik, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude

    Cushing

    • Robert Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Supplementary, Summa Cum Laude
    • Robert Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre, Summa Cum Laude

    Fort Ripley

    • Randall Oldenburg, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude

    Grey Eagle

    • Harley Cook, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude
    • Brett Hinman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting

    Hillman

    • Jasmine Kruschek, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude

    Little Falls

    • Stephanie Brill, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
    • Laura Donahue, Graduate Certificate, Geographic Information Science
    • Robert Geisenhof, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Summa Cum Laude
    • Holly Leisenheimer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
    • Jocelynn Moran, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Magna Cum Laude
    • Heather Pfannenstein, Master of Science, Educational Administration and Leadership
    • Luke Turner, Bachelor of Science, Management

    Long Prairie

    • Paul Chan, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
    • Laura Geisenhof, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Summa Cum Laude

    Motley

    • Jennifer Paananen, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Community Psychology, Cum Laude

    Pierz

    • McKenzie Janson, Bachelor of Science, Communication Arts and Literature
    • Brian Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Business Economics
    • Nora Poster, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Cum Laude

    Pillager

    • Jennifer Crimmins, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
    • Jennifer Fundine, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude

    Royalton

    • Jeremy Grittner, Bachelor of Science, Real EMN
    • Carrie Norberg, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude
    • Erika Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

    Staples

    • Elizabeth Capistrant, Graduate Certificate, Learning Disabilities

    Swanville

    • Katlin Kruzel, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude
