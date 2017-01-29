Pequot Lakes High School Announces ExCEL candidates

ExCEL is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens.

This is the 20th year the Minnesota State High School League has sponsored the ExCEL Award. Nominees must be a junior in high school, making satisfactory progress toward graduation requirements, participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity, have a leadership position in school and work voluntarily in their community.

McGuire, the daughter of John McGuire and Elise Hernandez, is involved in cross country, alpine ski and track/field. McGuire is a six time letter winner. She is a five time qualifier for the state track meet and was a member of the state champion 4x400 team last spring. In Alpine Ski she was a member of the 2015 state championship team. McGuire is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the A honor roll her entire high school career. When not participating in school activities, she volunteers by teaching ski lessons and is a member of Interact.

Pierzinski, the son of Diane and Rodney Pierzinski, participates in cross country, track/field and clay target. Pierzinski has been a participant two times in the state cross country meet and the state track meet. Last spring, Pierzinski qualified for the state track meet in four events. He also participates in band and has received a superior rating as part of the symphonic band. He has been on the "A" honor roll the past two years. He is active in National Honor Society and was also a HOBY leadership participant. Reid volunteers with his church when he is not busy with school activities.

Statewide ExCEL winners will be announced in February.