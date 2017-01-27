CLC Art Gallery presents 'The Unchosen Ones'

A gallery talk will accompany the exhibition and be held from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Visitors will be invited to select a winner by voting for their favorite image before the conversation begins. The talk will consist of a two way exploration of the decision making that goes into selecting a winner, what are the criteria, what about those not chosen, what are they lacking.

An artists reception will follow the artist talk on Thursday, February 2, from 4- 7 p.m. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

As a Minneapolis based photographer, Kern's work explores animal portraiture as it relates to ideas of home, ancestry and a sense of place. This exhibition showcases the beauty and spirit of county fair animals often chosen as last place in the lineup. The portraits invite us to examine the predilection to pick winners and the implications for those not chosen. The project consists of more than 60 portraits made at 10 Minnesota county fairs in 2016.

This body of work contributes to the cultural heritage of the region and community by documenting the state's cultural heritage tied to the value of and kinship we share with domesticated animals and the pastoral landscape, and by inviting the conversation examining our predilection to pick winners and the implications for those not chosen.