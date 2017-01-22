Jenkins to be Local Foods College public viewing site

The webinar series will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is a series of eight sessions, meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until March 14.

The city of Jenkins will host a Local Foods College public webinar viewing site at Jenkins City Hall, 3141 Pine Tree Ave. All interested community members are invited to attend the public viewing to watch the live webinar sessions alongside neighbors and colleagues.

"We're looking forward to providing community members with an opportunity to discuss webinar topics, share ideas and to connect with others who are interested in growing a strong local food system for the region," said Donna Stricker, Crow Wing County Master Gardener.

There is no registration required for participating in the public viewing; however, all participants are encouraged to complete the free online registration for Local Foods College at www.extension.umn.edu/rsdp/statewide/local-foods-college.

For more information on the Jenkins City Hall public viewing site, contact: localfoods.umn.edu/college, Donna Stricker, 218-831-2712, or strickerarts@gmail.com.

Webinar topics include disease management in high tunnels, post-harvest handling, raising sheep and poultry, soil health, cottage food law, seed saving and accessing capital for your business.

The Local Foods College is part of a movement to strengthen local and regional food systems. The 2017 Local Foods College is supported by the University of Minnesota Extension.

The Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships leverage University of Minnesota knowledge and seed funding with local talent and resources in four areas: agriculture and food systems, tourism and resilient communities, natural resources, and clean energy.