Authorities ID 11-year-old victim in fatal crash in Cloquet

The 11-year-old Esko, Minn., girl died at the scene Friday morning on Carlton County Highway 3, also known as Carlton Road, near the intersection with Minnesota Highway 45.

The girl was a backseat passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, 42-year-old Angela Loven of Esko. Angela Loven was transported to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries, Sunday's news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said.

A second passenger, Emma's 15-year-old brother, Alex Loven, was transported to the hospital for observation.

The driver of the second vehicle was Louise Jones, 72, of Cloquet. Jones was not injured, said Sgt. Douglas Juntunen of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. Authorities previously reported that Angela Loven was traveling west when she lost control of her steering and crossed lanes, colliding head-on with Jones' vehicle.

Freezing rain was reported in the area Friday morning, and road conditions were a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said previously.

A fundraising campaign seeking $8,000 for the Loven family has been established at the website GoFundMe.