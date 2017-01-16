Authorities say the group was in an ice shanty on Wilmert Lake in rural Martin County. A 21-year-old woman died at the scene about 2 p.m. A 20-year-old man was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester, about two hours to the east. Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death. The sheriff’s office provided no other details.