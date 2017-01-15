Miss Pequot Lakes scholarship program seeks donations

A primary goal of the pageant is to award a college scholarship to the young woman selected as Miss Pequot Lakes and to other participants.

Scholarships are advanced to recipients upon successful completion of their first term of college.

To volunteer time or talent, call Kimberly Ziesemer at 218-851-2764.

For monetary donations, send a check to Community Action of Pequot Lakes: PO Box 491, Pequot Lakes, MN, 56472, and indicate in memo of check that it's for the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant.

Any amount is appreciated, and all donations are tax deductible.

Banker Amy Sjoblad will handle deposits and scholarship disbursements as treasurer of Community Action of Pequot Lakes, Inc., the fiscal agent for the pageant.