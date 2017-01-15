Pequot Lakes: Council takes up annual items

Adams previously served three terms as mayor before taking a two-year break. Pederson was first elected in 2012 to a four-year council term after being appointed in August 2012 to fulfill the term of a council member who resigned.

Annual appointments

The council made the following annual appointments: Widseth Smith Nolting, city engineering firm; First National Bank and Wells Fargo Bank, official depositories; Pineandlakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch, main and secondary official newspapers, respectively; and First National Bank Insurance Services as the insurance agent of record.

In other business Jan. 3, the council:

• Heard from Bob Erickson, representing Babinski Properties, regarding water and sewer charges, which he said were high. He was told those fees are charged based on the number of units and for properties not connected to the city water and sewer system.

• Heard from Dan Frank, of the Initiative Foundation, regarding the Thriving Communities Initiative the community is a part of. Frank provided an update to the council on what the group has accomplished and what's next. The next step is to recruit people to form task forces to continue moving the process forward and identifying projects.

• Approved the Kitchigami Regional Library System Service contract for 2017 for $6,000. The one-year contract offers Kitchigami library services to the Pequot Lakes Library. Kitchigami will give Pequot Lakes $6,000 to acquire materials. This is a $1,000 increase in funding from previous years.

• Approved three refuse haulers' licenses for 2017.

• Awarded a bid for fire department air packs to Emergency Response Solutions for $134,164.46 through the competitive bid process with financing provided by First National Bank for a five-year equipment certificate for approximately $137,000 with an interest rate of 2.99 percent. The purchase will include 20 harnesses, 40 cylinders and 30 face pieces.

• Approved the 2017 farm lease agreement with Swenson Aggregate & Construction/Charlie Swenson for $4,205 per year. The agreement is for the planting and harvesting of crop in the city's row irrigation and non-irrigated land by the Pequot Lakes Business Park.

The land consists of approximately 103 acres of which 40 acres are irrigated and 63 acres are non-irrigated.

• Reappointed Cindy Rieck to the Economic Development Commission; reappointed Melissa Birch and Terri Grimes to the Library Board; reappointed Karen Bryan and appointed Maury Graham and Trudy Jurchen to the Park Commission; and reappointed Wes Wilson to the Planning Commission.

• Learned there are openings on the Economic Development Commission, Planning Commission and Housing & Redevelopment Authority.

• Authorized staff to begin the process of seeking proposals for an update to the city's water and sewer rate study.

• Called a joint meeting of the city council and Park Commission for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to discuss Trailside Park concepts and themes.

• Talked about city engineer Widseth Smith Nolting's proposal to conduct 2017 and 2018 traffic studies and analysis, at a cost not to exceed $8,000 for each year, with the purpose of obtaining traffic data to help the council make informed decisions on upcoming projects and traffic pattern changes that will result when the four-lane Highway 371 fully opens in the spring or summer. After discussion and questioning the need for such studies this year, the council didn't take any action.