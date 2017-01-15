Crow Wing County bridge inspection process explained

Inspection frequencies depend on the structure type, traffic levels and condition of the bridge, and can range from one to four years. The purpose for these inspections is to document slow deterioration caused by harsh Minnesota winters and continual traffic.

Through the use of modern technology and advanced tools, inspectors produce better inspection records, thus supporting better engineering decisions.

Additionally, county personnel use these inspections to determine appropriate maintenance or replacement of deteriorated structures.

Providing timely maintenance can drastically extend the lifecycle of a bridge, creating substantial savings for a community. Visual Inspections are essential for proper management of highway bridges. This is part of the county's ongoing commitment to provide safe roads for the community and the traveling public.

Visit the county's website at www.crowwing.us or call the highway department at 218-824-1110 for more information.