Community input sought at Trailside Park master planning meeting
The city of Pequot Lakes invites community members to the Trailside Park master planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at city hall.
The meeting will be followed by a joint Pequot Lakes City Council and Park Commission meeting.
The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the Trailside Park concepts and themes. See how plans are progressing and help finalize the plan.
Community member input is needed and sought as part of the design process.