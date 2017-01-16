Deceased man found in Motley house fire
MOTLEY—An adult male was found deceased inside a residence in Motley that was lost to fire.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire at 6:42 a.m. Friday on the 12000 block of State 64, in rural Motley. Responders arrived and found a trailer house fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire were immediately underway.
An adult male was located deceased inside the residence, the sheriff's office reported. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Fire and Staples Ambulance were on scene.