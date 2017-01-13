Search
    Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:01 p.m.
    Submitted photo Pictured are the Nisswa Women's Club 2017 officers and directors. From left: Jo Quam, president; Katy Johnson, president-elect; Midge Shaw, director of membership; and Deanna Anderson, treasurer.

    The Nisswa Women's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Cragun's Legacy, with lunch to follow at noon.

    Dermatologist Dr. Kristina Britton will present the program, titled "Skin Cancer Awareness: What to Look For."

    Hostesses are Nancy Wangstad, Kathy Edmunds, Jean Halland, Ginger Hustvedt and Nora Jabas. Jane Gunsbury will give the inspirational.

    For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754.

    Visit nisswawomensclub.org for club information and "like" the group on Facebook.

