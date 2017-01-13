Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19
The Nisswa Women's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Cragun's Legacy, with lunch to follow at noon.
Dermatologist Dr. Kristina Britton will present the program, titled "Skin Cancer Awareness: What to Look For."
Hostesses are Nancy Wangstad, Kathy Edmunds, Jean Halland, Ginger Hustvedt and Nora Jabas. Jane Gunsbury will give the inspirational.
For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754.
Visit nisswawomensclub.org for club information and "like" the group on Facebook.