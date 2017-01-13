Pequot Lakes Community Education offers classes

Unleash your power with a unique mix of pilates and yoga inspired movement. You'll sweat, stretch and strengthen all in one workout.

• Belly Dance Demo: 5:30-6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Cost: $10.

Join Stephanie White of Vespertine Tribal for a belly dancing demonstration class. Come ready to move and then come to the 7:30 p.m. performance of Vespertine Tribal/Sestri/Lady Slipper in the high school auditorium.

Tickets are available for the performance at the door or can be reserved by calling community education.

• Google Chrome: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Pequot Lakes High School. Cost is $10.

Join Pequot Lakes High School information technology specialist Carver Wahlstrom for basic Google set up. Participants will learn to download Google Chrome from the internet, create a Google account and Chrome navigation and basic settings.

Bring your own device if you have it. Students will have one-on-one instruction.