    Pequot Lakes Community Education offers classes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:59 p.m.

    Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following classes. Register by calling 218-568-9200.

    • PiYo: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 24-March 16, at Pequot Lakes High School. Cost is $56 for eight classes and $112 for 16 classes.

    Unleash your power with a unique mix of pilates and yoga inspired movement. You'll sweat, stretch and strengthen all in one workout.

    • Belly Dance Demo: 5:30-6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Cost: $10.

    Join Stephanie White of Vespertine Tribal for a belly dancing demonstration class. Come ready to move and then come to the 7:30 p.m. performance of Vespertine Tribal/Sestri/Lady Slipper in the high school auditorium.

    Tickets are available for the performance at the door or can be reserved by calling community education.

    • Google Chrome: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Pequot Lakes High School. Cost is $10.

    Join Pequot Lakes High School information technology specialist Carver Wahlstrom for basic Google set up. Participants will learn to download Google Chrome from the internet, create a Google account and Chrome navigation and basic settings.

    Bring your own device if you have it. Students will have one-on-one instruction.

