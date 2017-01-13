For 2017, Mike Erholtz will continue to serve as board chairperson. Curt Johnson will remain the board's vice chair and Susan Mathison-Young was nominated to serve as the board's clerk/treasurer once again. All three said it was a "great honor" to continue serving as board officers.

The board will continue to meet on the third Monday of the month - except in February and March, when it will meet on the second Monday - and board members and officers will retain the same salaries from the previous year.

All task force and liaison appointments remain the same from the previous year. Mathison-Young will serve as liaison to the Community Education Advisory Council, Erholtz to the Credit Review and Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative, Brandon Andersen to the Minnesota State High School League and Kim Bolz-Andolshek to the Minnesota School Board Association. Johnson will serve as the liaison to the District Advisory Council, the Family Service Collaborative and the Minnesota Rural Education Association.

Derrek Johnson and Valarie Wallin will serve as alternate liaisons to the Family Service Collaborative and the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative, respectively.

Erholtz, Mathison-Young and Wallin will also serve on the district's negotiations team.

Additionally, the PineandLakes Echo Journal was named the district's official newspaper.

In other action, the board agreed to accept eight donations made to the district, including two musical instruments, boards for industrial tech classes and nearly $4,300 for various school programs.