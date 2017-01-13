Weather related school closings and late starts
From the National Weather Service Duluth: FRIGID TONIGHT - A strong cold front will bring one more blast of Arctic air through the Northland. Expect the wind to continue to diminish overnight. Temperatures will plummet overnight to about -15 to -35 degrees.
Area schools closed or starting late for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
- Bemidji Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Blackduck Schools - Delayed 2 hours, and no 3 year old program
- Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School - Closed Tomorrow
- Cass Lake - Bena Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Laporte Public School - Delayed 2 hours
- Leech Lake Tribal College - Delayed 2 hours
- Littlefork-Big Falls School District - Delayed 2 hours
- Nevis School District - 2 hours
- Northland Community Schools ISD118 (Remer-Longville) - Delayed 2 hours
- Northome School - Delayed 2 hours
- Park Rapids School - Delayed 2 hours
- Red Lake School District - Closed Tomorrow
- Schoolcraft Learning Community - Bemidji - Delayed 2 hours
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Check back for changes.