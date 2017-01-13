Search
    Weather related school closings and late starts

    By BrainerdDispatch.com Today at 12:21 a.m.
    From the National Weather Service Duluth: FRIGID TONIGHT - A strong cold front will bring one more blast of Arctic air through the Northland. Expect the wind to continue to diminish overnight. Temperatures will plummet overnight to about -15 to -35 degrees.

    Area schools closed or starting late for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    • Bemidji Schools - Delayed 2 hours
    • Blackduck Schools - Delayed 2 hours, and no 3 year old program
    • Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School - Closed Tomorrow
    • Cass Lake - Bena Schools - Delayed 2 hours
    • Laporte Public School - Delayed 2 hours

    • Leech Lake Tribal College - Delayed 2 hours
    • Littlefork-Big Falls School District - Delayed 2 hours
    • Nevis School District - 2 hours
    • Northland Community Schools ISD118 (Remer-Longville) - Delayed 2 hours
    • Northome School - Delayed 2 hours

    • Park Rapids School - Delayed 2 hours
    • Red Lake School District - Closed Tomorrow
    • Schoolcraft Learning Community - Bemidji - Delayed 2 hours
    • Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - Delayed 2 hours

    ---

    Check back for changes.

